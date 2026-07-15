Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.07.2026 09:05:00
Missed Out On The SpaceX IPO? Buy These Industrial Giants Instead.
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO was the hottest ticket of the year, and if you didn't get a piece, the fear of missing out is real.But here's something the frenzy overlooked: You don't need SpaceX to invest in space. A handful of established industrial giants are cashing in on the same boom, and they come with steadier businesses and, in most cases, a dividend check while you wait. There's a powerful tailwind behind them, too -- the U.S. government's push to build a space-based missile shield known as Golden Dome, which is funneling tens of billions of dollars toward satellites, sensors, and rockets. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is about as close to a one-stop shop for national-security space as you'll find. It builds satellites, missile-warning systems, and the Orion crew capsule, and late last year it won a roughly $1.1 billion award to deliver 18 missile-tracking satellites for the Space Force. It's also positioned at the center of the Golden Dome effort.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|SpaceX sell-off wipes $1tn from Musk’s rocket group (Financial Times)
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