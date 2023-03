Missed Out on Vertex? My Best Gene-Editing Stock to Buy and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are up more than 19% over the past 12 months during a period in which many other gene-editing biotech stocks tumbled.It's easy to see why investors are piling into the stock. The company is profitable thanks to its cystic fibrosis therapies, and its key CRISPR-editing therapy, exa-cel, is waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).It might be too late to get in on the Vertex run-up, but there's another CRISPR-editing company that could be an even better long-term buy, one that Vertex is already collaborating with on exa-cel: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). CRISPR is up more than 17% this year, so the secret is getting out, but it is still down over 20% over the past 12 months.Continue reading