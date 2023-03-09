|
09.03.2023 14:50:00
Missed Out on Vertex? My Best Gene-Editing Stock to Buy and Hold
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are up more than 19% over the past 12 months during a period in which many other gene-editing biotech stocks tumbled.It's easy to see why investors are piling into the stock. The company is profitable thanks to its cystic fibrosis therapies, and its key CRISPR-editing therapy, exa-cel, is waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).It might be too late to get in on the Vertex run-up, but there's another CRISPR-editing company that could be an even better long-term buy, one that Vertex is already collaborating with on exa-cel: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). CRISPR is up more than 17% this year, so the secret is getting out, but it is still down over 20% over the past 12 months.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!