Missed Roku's 53% Rally? You Might Not Be Too Late.

One of this year's biggest sinkers turned out to be a back-to-school sale. Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have rallied 53% since bottoming out last month, a spectacular late summer surge that even bulls probably didn't see coming.The catalyst isn't easy to pinpoint. Roku kicked off last month with seemingly blowout results, but the market didn't read it that way. At least four analysts would slash their price targets on the shares following the second-quarter report. The shares would go on to hit an 18-month low four days later.There haven't been any financial updates or investor conference presentations since the shares bottomed out. There were some fluff press releases put out by Roku, but nothing that would normally move the stock. However, in the quiet of the eye of the storm, three analysts have upgraded shares of the streaming-video-on-TV pioneer. Momentum is back. Roku will need to earn these upticks.