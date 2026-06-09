MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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09.06.2026 09:50:00
Missed the AI Rally? 3 Reasons to Watch MercadoLibre Closely Following Its Recent Pullback.
For now, it may seem like the only way to make money in the stock market is to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. That couldn't be further from the truth if your time horizon is longer than next quarter. Investor demand is getting sucked away from anything that isn't AI, driving down a ton of individual stocks and sectors while the broad market gets carried by the AI technology giants.This is not a bad thing if you're looking to buy stocks. If you missed the AI rally, there are plenty of cheap stocks you can invest in today with fantastic growth prospects.Here are three reasons to watch e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) closely after its recent pullback.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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