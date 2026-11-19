Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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19.11.2026 19:57:02
Missed the Anthropic IPO? These 3 Stocks Give You Immediate Exposure.
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) is Wall Street’s newest public AI stock, and there is a ton of excitement surrounding it. However, not everyone wants to be a Day 1 investor. Stocks frequently behave oddly and erratically over their first few months of trading, and many investors don't want to invest in a company until it has released a few quarterly earnings reports’ worth of data about the business.
I fall into that more-cautious category, but there are a few stocks that don't have new-stock risk that are well positioned to benefit from Anthropic going public. Three of those that I'm eyeing are Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
These three benefit in different ways, but I think each of them serves as an excellent alternative to investing in Anthropic right away.
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