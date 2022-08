Missing Epicentre chairman involved in rogue loans of S$28m: special auditor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

KENNETH Lim Tiong Hian, the executive chairman and acting chief executive officer of Catalist-listed Epicentre , was involved in loans of about S$27.6 million taken purportedly for the former Apple reseller – loans which the company has no records of receiving, according to a report released on Monday (Aug 8) by special auditor Ernst & Young Advisory.