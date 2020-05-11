Missing Hockey? Mark May 24, 2020 on your calendar

Scotiabank's Hockey 24 – a documentary for Canadians, by Canadians – celebrates how the sport brings us together

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is bringing hockey back. On Sunday, May 24th, Hockey 24 – a 90 minute documentary developed using footage submitted by Canadians to recreate a snapshot of a single day of hockey in Canada – debuts on Sportsnet, commercial free.

Last year, Scotiabank asked Canadians to submit home videos and photos that demonstrate their love of hockey, as players, coaches, parents, guardians and fans. Combined with content captured by 25 documentary film crews and award-winning filmmakers, Hockey 24 was born. Check-out the trailer here .

"As Canada's hockey bank, Scotiabank recognizes the values and lessons that hockey teaches," says Clinton Braganza, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "During this time of physical distancing, Canadians are missing many things – Hockey and the NHL playoffs arguably the most obvious – and Hockey 24 has allowed us to share inspiring stories from across the country that demonstrate the impact sport has on our day-to-day life. We hope Canadians will mark May 24th on their calendars and tune-in to celebrate the game of hockey and the people who make it great."

"This is another tremendous example of how Scotiabank is dedicated to supporting hockey at all levels and strengthening Canada's love for the sport," says Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer & Executive Vice President. "During this unprecedented time, the NHL's number one priority is the health, well-being and safety of our fans and all communities across Canada and the United States. We're all missing hockey, and Scotiabank's Hockey 24 will provide an uplifting opportunity for Canadians to connect with the game they love, as well as with the entire Canadian hockey community. The NHL applauds our passionate partners Scotiabank and Sportsnet for bringing this documentary to Canadians."

Imagined, edited and produced by The Mark, Hockey 24 will air on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW at 7 p.m. and again at 11:30 p.m. EDT, on Sunday, May 24th. On May 25th the documentary will be available on the Hot Docs website for a special encore screening, and a French subtitled version of the documentary will air May 31st on TVA Sports.

Named to reflect 24 hours in a day of hockey, the 90-minute documentary is commercial-free and features the recognizable faces of Scotiabank Teammates Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Lanny McDonald, Natalie Spooner and Darcy Tucker, and hockey fans from across the country.

As the Official Bank of the NHL® and NHL Alumni Association, Scotiabank is a committed supporter of hockey at all levels across the country, particularly kids' community hockey. Since 2008, Scotiabank has supported one million kids and counting through the Scotiabank Community Hockey Sponsorship Program.

About Scotiabank Hockey

Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the NHL®, NHL Alumni Association, Toronto Maple Leafs (who play at Scotiabank Arena), Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames (who play at Scotiabank Saddledome), and Edmonton Oilers. The Bank also supports the Montreal Canadiens. Scotiabank's Community Hockey Sponsorship Program has supported over one million kids and counting through its involvement with minor hockey teams in communities across Canada. To find out more about Scotiabank's hockey programs, please visit www.scotiabankhockeyclub.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 100,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank