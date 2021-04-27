Mission Control Launches U.S. Parks and Recreation Esports Championship (USPREC) - Presented by HyperX

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Control GG, a startup focused on gathering communities through esports, has announced the first ever U.S. Parks and Recreation Esports Championship (USPREC), presented by HyperX. This tournament brings parks and recreation communities across the country together for a month-long competition, where players will represent their hometown for ultimate bragging rights from the comfort of their own homes. HyperX will be providing gaming equipment as part of the prizing and participation in the gaming events.

Nationwide esports competition where any town and any player can be on the biggest stage for all of the bragging rights!

Starting April 27th and continuing until July 1st, towns across the U.S. will host qualifying events, where winning players will advance to USPREC. Towns can seamlessly use the Mission Control platform to host these events or find their teams on their own. Following the qualifying events in July, players will compete head to head to see who will be named the USPREC champion.

Over this past year, leading parks and recreation organizations have turned to video games as a way of continuing to connect communities while in-person activities have been limited. This summer Mission Control is excited to build off the success of these programs and provide organizations this unique opportunity to come together on a national level.

"Mission Control is proud to host this first-ever community-based event bringing friends together through video games," says Austin Smith, CEO at Mission Control. "USPREC connects communities across the country for something fun to do together, especially during a pandemic."

"HyperX understands that gaming has become a primary way for people and communities to stay together and have fun while gaming," said Kitty Nguyen, esports sponsorships specialist, HyperX. "Having the right HyperX peripherals elevates gaming and brings players closer together as they are immersed in a game, in a digital way over the last year."

To find more information on USPREC or how you can get involved visit www.missioncontrol.gg/usprec and follow @PlayMCgg across social media.

For more information on Mission Control GG, go to www.missioncontrol.gg and for more information on HyperX go to www.hyperxgaming.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-control-launches-us-parks-and-recreation-esports-championship-usprec---presented-by-hyperx-301277384.html

SOURCE Mission Control GG