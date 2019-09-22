"Mission Impossible: Fallout" and "Roma" Are Motion Picture Winners at the 6th Annual LMGI Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Photos Available After 11PM at http://bit.ly/2m032cp

The Location Managers Guild International/LMG I announced the winners of its 6th Annual LMGI Awards tonight, honoring outstanding creative contributions of film commissions and location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the world. The black-tie awards ceremony and reception took place at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica before an audience of 500, including LMGI members, industry executives, international film commissions and press. AJ Gibson, talk show host on Hollywood Today Live, served as host.

The Motion Picture winners are "MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT" (filmed at locations in France, UK, Abu Dhabi, Norway and New Zealand) and "ROMA" (shot at locations throughout Mexico City). The Television Series winners are "CHERNOBYL" (filmed at locations in Lithuania) and "TOM CLANCY'S JACK RYAN" (shot in Montreal, Morocco, France and Washington D.C.). The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.

Acclaimed Oscar®-nominated director Peter Weir ("Witness," "Dead Poets Society," "The Truman Show," "Master and Commander") received the Eva Monley Award which recognizes and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals. Accepting on Mr. Weir's behalf was Emmy® winning actress Holland Taylor ("The Practice," "Two and a Half Men," "Legally Blond," "The Truman Show"). Oscar-nominated producer Duncan Henderson ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World," "Dead Poets Society") bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award to Location Manager Michael J. Meehan ("Dead Poets Society," "The Perfect Storm," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Master and Commander"). Michael Ealy ("Barbershop," "Think Like a Man," "2 Fast 2 Furious") presented the Humanitarian Award to Hidden Empire Film Group for their philanthropic reach across the globe, deep compassion and active engagement in raising awareness of human rights and social issues. Executive Producer Roxanne Taylor accepted in person on behalf of herself, and management partners Deon Taylor and Robert F. Smith.

Additional presenters included Oscar and Emmy winning actress Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk," "American Crime," "Jerry Maguire"), Joe Mantegna ("The Godfather: Part lll," "Criminal Minds," "The Simpsons"), Emmy-winning director Claire Scanlon ("The Office," "Set It Up," "The Last Man on Earth") and Clara Le, Commercial Director The Location Guide/FOCUS/makers. The program was produced by Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein.

LMGI AWARDS HONOREES:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Peter Weir ("Witness," "Dead Poets Society," "The Truman Show," "Master and Commander")

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Location Manager Michael J. Meehan ("Dead Poets Society," "The Perfect Storm," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Master and Commander")

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Hidden Empire Film Group's Deon Taylor, Roxanne Taylor and Robert F. Smith

LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

"Tom Clancy'sJack Ryan" (Amazon Prime Video)

Michele St-Arnaud, Arnaud Kaiser, Peggy Pridemore, Christian McWilliams, Lori Balton

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

Jonas Spokas

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE

"Mission Impossible: Fallout" (Paramount Pictures)

Ben Piltz, David Campbell-Bell

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE

"Roma" (Netflix)

Horacio Rodriquez de Zamacona, Claudia Puebla Monge

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

"Nujeen Mustafa" (National Geographic -72andSunny)

Jose Aragao, Luis Santos

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Film Otago Southland

KJ Jennings, Executive Manager

Producers of this year's LMGI Awards are Lori Balton, Mike Fantasia and John Rakich. For information about the LMGI Awards, visit http://www.locationmanagers.org or contact awards@LocationManagers.org.

About the Location Managers Guild International / LMGI

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs.

The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing International membership. The LMGI is not a labor union, it does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about the #LMGIawards, visit LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @The_LMGI.

