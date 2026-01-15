Avigilon Corporation Aktie

Avigilon Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JQSV / ISIN: CA05369Q1063

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 22:44:48

Mission Produce Stock Falls After Calavo Growers Acquisition Announcement

(RTTNews) - Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) shares traded at $12.12, down 4.57% or $0.58 lower, after the company revealed it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Calavo Growers in a strategic move to expand its North American avocado business and broaden its fresh produce offerings.

Under the agreement, Mission will acquire Calavo for approximately $430 million in cash and stock, a deal expected to close by August 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and shareholder consent. The transaction is designed to strengthen Mission's vertical integration in avocados while diversifying into additional categories such as tomatoes, papayas, and prepared foods, including guacamole.

On the announcement day, AVO opened near the prior close, moved to intraday lows as markets reacted to the acquisition news, and finished below key near-term levels. The stock trades on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was elevated above recent averages, reflecting increased investor attention following the acquisition disclosure.

AVO's 52-week range is approximately $10.85 to $19.50, highlighting volatility tied to strategic developments in the produce sector.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avigilon Corporation

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Avigilon Corporation

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:52 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen