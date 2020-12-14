Mister Car Wash Launches Annual 12 Days of Shine Giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash®, the nation's largest car wash company, has announced a year-end promotion to add some smiles and shine to 78 lucky winners of their Annual 12 Days of Shine Giveaway. The winners of the Instagram promotion will each receive a year Platinum Exterior Unlimited Car Wash Membership®, valued at $359, in 2021.

The promotion began on Sunday, December 13, and will run through Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24.

Entering is simple:

Follow @mistercarwashhq on Instagram

Like the post

Tag a friend in the comments

Official rules can be found on the Mister Car Wash Instagram page. The 78 winners will be randomly selected from the qualified entries and will be notified directly through Instagram.

"This is the seventh year we've held our 12 Days of Shine giveaway and it's always a great way to spread some extra shine as the holidays are approaching," said Jill Adams, VP of Marketing for Mister Car Wash. "It's a great way to give back to our followers and customers."

For full contest terms and conditions visit https://mistercarwash.com/12-days-of-shine-terms-and-conditions/.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 340 car washes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

