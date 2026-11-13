Misto Q3 Operating Profit Declines; Raises FY26 Operating Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - Misto Holdings (081660.KS) reported that its third quarter Consolidated Operating Profit was 127.97 billion Korean won compared to 131.87 billion won, prior year, a decline of 3.0%. Profit attributable to owners of the controlling company was 43.85 billion won compared to 63.24 billion won, last year. Consolidated revenue was 1.13 trillion won compared to 1.09 trillion won, an increase of 3.4% from prior year.

For 2026, revenue guidance remains unchanged. The company raised consolidated operating profit guidance, reflecting solid performance of Acushnet, including the one - time tariff refund benefit. Consolidated operating profit is estimated to rise 15% to 20%, revised from previous guidance of 5% to 15%.

Misto Holdings shares are trading at 37,550 won on Korea Exchange, up 1.76%.

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