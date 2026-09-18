MISTRAS Group To Be Taken Private By H.I.G. Capital In $866 Mln All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG), a technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions provider, announced Friday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative investment firm, in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $866 million, including outstanding debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, MISTRAS stockholders will receive $20.35 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. The purchase price is inclusive of 61% price appreciation since December 31, 2025.

The Company's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Company's stockholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

H.I.G. affiliates have entered into voting and support agreements with holders of approximately 31% of the Company's common stock, under which these stockholders have agreed to vote all owned shares in favor of the transaction.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Company's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.