MIT Lincoln Laboratory invests in two AIXTRON Hyperion 300 mm systems to advance GaN and 2D materials research



EQS-Media / 23.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Herzogenrath, June 23, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, today announced that MIT Lincoln Laboratory has purchased two Hyperion 300 mm systems as part of a partnership made possible by the Massachusetts Governor’s Office and the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC). The systems will support advanced research in gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics, radio-frequency applications, and next-generation two-dimensional materials, and will be available to users across the NEMC ecosystem and beyond.



The two Hyperion systems will be installed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory and configured primarily for 200 mm wafer processing, while retaining full processing capability for substrates up to 300 mm. This flexibility will allow researchers to work across multiple wafer sizes and support the transition of promising materials and device concepts toward larger-scale manufacturing environments.



One Hyperion system will be used for GaN power and RF device development, including the exploration of novel barrier structures and advanced material concepts for next-generation high-performance devices. The second system will be dedicated to 2D materials research, targeting applications such as next-generation transistors and remote epitaxy.



“We are excited to further expand our partnership with MIT. This milestone marks another important step for AIXTRON’s technology and for the broader integration of GaN and 2D materials into silicon-based manufacturing environments,” said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON. “The Hyperion 300 mm platform combines scalable wafer capability with high process flexibility, making it well suited for MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s cutting-edge research in two of the most promising fields of advanced microelectronics. Its versatility supports the development of next-generation materials and helps create a pathway from research to future industrial application.”



This project builds on Massachusetts’ commitment to strengthening domestic semiconductor innovation through the NEMC Hub. By supporting strategic equipment investments at leading research institutions, NEMC’s SCALE Capital Program aims to accelerate breakthroughs in advanced microelectronics and foster closer collaboration between academia, government, and industry. The program is supported by funding from the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub.



Contact



Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a



Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®.



For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available on the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.



This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version. MIT Lincoln Laboratory invests in two AIXTRON Hyperion 300 mm systems to advance GaN and 2D materials researchThe two Hyperion systems will be installed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory and configured primarily for 200 mm wafer processing, while retaining full processing capability for substrates up to 300 mm. This flexibility will allow researchers to work across multiple wafer sizes and support the transition of promising materials and device concepts toward larger-scale manufacturing environments.One Hyperion system will be used for GaN power and RF device development, including the exploration of novel barrier structures and advanced material concepts for next-generation high-performance devices. The second system will be dedicated to 2D materials research, targeting applications such as next-generation transistors and remote epitaxy.“We are excited to further expand our partnership with MIT. This milestone marks another important step for AIXTRON’s technology and for the broader integration of GaN and 2D materials into silicon-based manufacturing environments,” said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON. “The Hyperion 300 mm platform combines scalable wafer capability with high process flexibility, making it well suited for MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s cutting-edge research in two of the most promising fields of advanced microelectronics. Its versatility supports the development of next-generation materials and helps create a pathway from research to future industrial application.”This project builds on Massachusetts’ commitment to strengthening domestic semiconductor innovation through the NEMC Hub. By supporting strategic equipment investments at leading research institutions, NEMC’s SCALE Capital Program aims to accelerate breakthroughs in advanced microelectronics and foster closer collaboration between academia, government, and industry. The program is supported by funding from the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub.Christian LudwigVice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationsfon +49 (2407) 9030-444e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.comAbout AIXTRON:AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry . The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, the United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a wide range of applications, technologies and industries. These include laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®.For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available on the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.



End of Media Release



Issuer: AIXTRON SE

Key word(s): Enterprise



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