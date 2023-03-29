MIT Technology Review Examines the Emergent Industrial Metaverse with Siemens AG

New research report findings to be livestreamed on March 30, 2023 in an exclusive session with leading Siemens executives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review and Siemens AG announced a new collaboration today examining the emergence of the industrial metaverse, headlined by an editorially independent research report from MIT Technology Review Insights, The Emergent Industrial Metaverse.

Designed for those tasked with making technology decisions, The Emergent Industrial Metaverse explores the emergence of the industrial metaverse: its building blocks, use cases, challenges and opportunities, and the effect it will have on both businesses and everyday life. MIT Technology Review Insights conducted interviews with technologists, industry analysts, and academics worldwide to compile strategies and best practices that enable organizations to find their way to the industrial metaverse.

Among those: "Collaboration and openness need to inform every digitalization strategy going forward," says Annika Hauptvogel, Head of Strategy for Technology and Innovation Management at Siemens. Additionally, organizations must determine a value proposition for their industrial metaverse initiatives before diving into this emerging technology. Michael Grieves, Executive Director of the Digital Twin Institute, suggests that by working within the confines of a clear objective—such as minimizing waste or accelerating product development cycles—organizations can build "an understanding of what's real, what's not real, and what's hype."

MIT Technology Review will bring these strategies and more to the virtual stage on March 30 in a special livestreamed session featuring Grieves and Peter Körte, CTO and Chief Strategy Officer of Siemens. They'll share their critical insights on what is shaping the industrial metaverse; its projected impact; how, when, and in what ways to get on board; and how to measure success in the era of solving real-world problems digitally.

Join MIT Technology Review and Siemens on March 30 for thought leader perspectives that separate hype from truth and help organizations begin finding their way in the industrial metaverse. The full report is available here. The report launch will be followed by an in-person event on the MIT campus on June 12, 2023 to deepen the conversation around the industrial metaverse and its impact.

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts.

Siemens AG is a technology company focused on advancing the backbone of economies and societies through industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Today, the company offers the industry's most comprehensive digital twin capabilities and is working to make this the key building block for an immersive, concurrent, persistent, and real-time industrial metaverse.

