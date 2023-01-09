|
MIT Technology Review Releases List of 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023
Annual list of transformative, world-changing science
Readers invited to vote for the 11th and meet the editors from 2-2:30 p.m. ET on LinkedIn Live
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Reviewhas announced its 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023, featuring advances its reporters and editors predict will fundamentally change the way we live and work. The 22nd annual list recognizes important technological advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, space science, telemedicine, and more. The editorial package in the January/February Innovation issue of MIT Technology Review includes a poll to vote for the 11th breakthrough. The editors will host a conversation on LinkedIn Live today from 2-2:30 p.m. ET.www.technologyreview.com.
Mat Honan, editor in chief of MIT Technology Review, said: "Our breakthrough technologies lists are fascinating snapshots of the evolution of big tech innovation breakthroughs. They document the progress we have made in many of the core areas at the intersection of science and engineering. Inclusion is not an endorsement as much as it is a statement about the potential impact of a technology. Some of my favorite picks on the list this year are the ones that inspire a sense of awe and wonder at the scope of human achievement."
The package's intro essay, "2022's seismic shift in US tech policy will change how we innovate," by David Rotman, editor at large, MIT Technology Review, takes a deep dive into how legislation investing hundreds of billions into industry and research and development could reset how we think about governments' role in the economy.
The 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023 are:
Amy Nordrum, executive editor of operations, MIT Technology Review, said: "People are excited by technology's potential and want to understand better how it's shaping our world. We help our audience spot new technologies as they reach a pivotal moment and see how these advances will change our future (for better or worse). We surveyed a wide range of topics, from medicine to energy to digital technologies, and tapped our staff's deep expertise to identify emerging technologies ready to make a big impact. We look not just for promising technologies, but ones poised to truly breakthrough into the mainstream and have a real effect on the world."
For more information on the 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023, visit MIT Technology Review's website at technologyreview.com and sign up for The Download newsletter here. To watch the LinkedIn Live with Honan and Nordrum on January 9 from 2-2:30 p.m. ET, sign up here.
Nordrum's article "Here's what didn't make the list for 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023," featuring five of more than 50 nominees the editors did not pick, posts online January 13. Readers can vote for the 11th breakthrough at technologyreview.com/tr10-2023 through March 1. Options include quantum-ready cryptography, super apps, hydrogen planes, and exascale computing.About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship with the world's foremost technology institution, its editors' deep technical knowledge, the capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. For more information, visit its website at TechnologyReview.com. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.
