(RTTNews) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MBPFF, MAB.L), a British operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2026 on items, while adjusted earnings increased from last year with higher revenues.

Regarding the current trading, the firm said it's like-for-like sales over the most recent eight weeks increased by 1.1 percent despite a strong comparative period, with the company continuing to outperform the market.

In fiscal 2026, profit before tax fell to £229 million from £238 million in the prior year. Earnings per share fell to 28.5 pence from 29.5 pence a year ago.

Adjusted Profit before tax was £259 million, compared to £246 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 32.5 pence from 30.6 pence a year ago.

Operating profit declined to £302 million from £322 million in 2025, following £30 million in separately disclosed items primarily related to a property valuation charge. Adjusted operating profit increased to £332 million from £330 million in the prior year, while adjusted operating margin stood at 12.1 percent versus 12.2 percent a year ago.

Total revenue reached £2.746 billion, up 1.3 percent from £2.711 billion in 2025. Like-for-like sales grew 2.1 percent, outperforming the broader market according to the NIQ Hospitality Market Monitor.

The company noted that it delivered a resilient trading performance despite a challenging operating environment, including an exceptionally hot summer. The growth reflected disciplined cost control, further Ignite efficiencies, and strong returns from the capital programme.

In London, the shares closed Wednesday's trading at 307 pence, down 1.44 percent.

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