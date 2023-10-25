MITER BRANDS' MILGARD AX550 MOVING GLASS WALLS RECOGNIZED IN 'GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S' 2023 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS

GRATZ, Pa., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MITER Brands, a leading manufacturer of windows and patio doors, announced today that its Milgard® AX550 Moving Glass Walls were recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards in the Window and Door category. Select winners can be found in the March/April 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping and the list is available online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a44870187/home-renovation-awards-2023.

Milgard AX550 Moving Glass Walls is an innovative solution from MITER Brands' family of window and door product brands (MI and Milgard), that brings the outdoors in! They blur the line between where your indoor space ends and outdoor living begins, letting in optimal natural light. Available in sliding, pocket, and bi-fold configurations in four colors, these larger-than-life doors glide effortlessly and operate with ease in sizes as large as 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide. They blend luxury, expansive size and smooth operation with aesthetic charm.

"This is an amazing honor from an iconic and trusted resource for homeowners and pros alike," said Nick Board, Digital Marketing Manager, MITER Brands. "It is gratifying to have the judges of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Renovation Awards recognize the AX550 Moving Glass Walls as a trend toward going big to bring in natural light and scenic views."

Over a rigorous, four-month testing period, experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute put every submission through its paces. Hands-on testing started in the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab, while items that were too big or complex to call into the lab for testing were reviewed by engineers at the Institute. Our home design editors, meanwhile, weighed in on style and aesthetics — like assessing the texture of various lines of decking and the color depth of new countertop materials.

Last, and definitely not least, we brought in our outside judges, a pair of professionals with a combined 60 years of experience under their tool belts. Houston-based homebuilder, developer and author Fernando Pagés Ruiz, returned for his second year of judging and installed everything from windows/patio doors, roofing and decking to a steel gazebo, also reviewing many power tools in the process. Boston's Marc Savatzky, a contractor, real estate developer and host of the podcast Real Estate Addicts, used his special interest in smart technology to test a WiFi-connected lock, faucet, blinds, a whole-house backup power system, and more.

Find more information on MITER Brands' Milgard AX550 Moving Glass Walls in at Good Housekeeping's winner's link and look for the March/April 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping. Or go to www.milgard.com.

ABOUT MITER BRANDS

MITER Brands™ is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a leading portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments. Through MI Windows and Doors and Milgard Windows and Doors, MITER Brands is one of the largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.miterbrands.com, www.miwindows.com, or www milgard.com.

