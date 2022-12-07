Mitie Group: CMA Provisionally Decided To Close Its Investigation

(RTTNews) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L), an outsourcing and energy services company, announced Wednesday that the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has provisionally decided to close its investigation related to Mitie and certain other companies.

It was in March this year that the CMA had launched an investigation into the participation by Mitie, Mitie Care and Custody Limited and PAE Inc. in the on-going procurement processes run by the UK Government for the contracts to supply certain services at Heathrow and Derwentside Immigration Removal Centres in the UK.

The CMA is now closing the probe on the basis that there are no grounds for action.

The companies and the U.K Home Office will now have the opportunity to consider the CMA's provisional decision and to respond to it.

The CMA will announce its final decision on closure of the Investigation in due course.