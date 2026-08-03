Mitsubishi Corp. Q1 Results Climb, Backs Positive FY Outlook; But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Monday higher profit and revenues in its first quarter. Further, the firm maintained outlook for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi shares were losing around 2.9 percent to trade at 4,639.00 yen.

In the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 47 percent to 298.52 billion Japanese yen from last year's 203.12 billion yen. Earnings per share were 81.08 yen, higher than 51.34 yen a year ago.

Profit before tax was 388.01 billion yen, 53.4 percent higher than prior year's 252.92 billion yen.

The revenues for the period climbed 22.8 percent to 5.18 trillion yen from 4.22 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company continues to project profit attributable to owners of the parent of 1.10 trillion yen or 300.42 yen per share, a growth of 37.4 percent from the previous year.

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