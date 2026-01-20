20.01.2026 06:42:56

Mitsubishi Corp. Unit Signs Kobe Biomedical Innovation Collab With IPark Institute

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corp. (8058.T), Urban Development is a real estate-focused subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp., and iPark Institute Co., Ltd., on January 20, signed a collaboration agreement to promote innovation in the KOBE Biomedical Innovation Cluster, one of Japan's largest biomedical hubs.

The agreement aims to strengthen public-private-academic collaboration to accelerate bio and life sciences innovation, expand the cluster, revitalise the local area and enhance Japan's international competitiveness.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on four areas fostering an industrial ecosystem, strengthening research infrastructure, developing and attracting specialised talent, and expanding global partnerships and outreach.

Mitsubishi is currently trading 0.34% lesser at JPY 4,103 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen leichter
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt vorbörslich ohne klare Richtung erwartet wird, dürfte der deutsche Leitindex im roten Bereich eröffnen. Am Dienstag geht es an den Märkten in Fernost abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen