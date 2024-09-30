|
Mitsubishi Electric Begins Large-Scale Supply Of 12-Inch Silicon Power Semiconductor Chips
(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said that its Power Device Works' Fukuyama Factory has begun large-scale supply of power semiconductor chips made from 12-inch silicon (Si) wafers for the assembly of semiconductor modules, effective immediately.
The advanced Si power-semiconductor modules will initially be used in consumer products.
The company expects to contribute to green transformation (GX) by providing a stable and timely supply of semiconductor chips to meet the growing demand for energy-saving power-electronics devices in various applications.
According to the company, the Fukuyama Factory is playing a key role in Mitsubishi Electric's medium-term plan to double its wafer processing capacity for Si power- semiconductors by fiscal 2026 compared to five years earlier.
