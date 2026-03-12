Mitsubishi Electric Aktie

Mitsubishi Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909781 / ISIN: US6067762012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 04:31:42

Mitsubishi Electric Invests In Elephantech To Advance Eco-Friendly PCB Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (6503.TO) announced an investment in Elephantech Inc., a startup specializing in proprietary nano-ink technology for inkjet printing, alongside a new partnership agreement. Through this collaboration, Mitsubishi Electric aims to accelerate the industry's transition toward manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs) using inkjet printing, a process recognized for its significantly reduced environmental impact. Notably, Mitsubishi Electric's Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund had previously invested in Elephantech in May 2023.

Elephantech has developed advanced copper nano-ink technology that enables circuits to be printed directly onto substrates only where needed. This innovative approach reduces the number of manufacturing steps and significantly lowers copper and water consumption, as well as CO2 emissions. The result is a more cost-efficient process with a smaller environmental footprint compared to conventional PCB manufacturing methods.

Under the new agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will begin offering factory automation (FA) solutions that incorporate Elephantech's inkjet printing technology to PCB manufacturers. Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Electric plans to adopt Elephantech's specialized technology at its own manufacturing sites for the mass production and sales of inkjet printing equipment. Together, the two companies will work to expand the market and advance sustainable PCB manufacturing.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. 29,72 0,24% Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs 68,71 -0,35% Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen