31.10.2025 08:31:56

Mitsubishi Electric Lifts FY25 Profit, Revenue Forecast After H1 Results Climb; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY.PK, MIELF.PK, 6503.T), an electrical and electronic equipment maker, reported Friday higher profit and revenues in its first half. Further, the company lifted fiscal 2026 outlook for net profit and revenues, but maintained operating profit view.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Electric shares were gaining around 2.6 percent to trade at 4,317.00 yen.

In the first half, net profit attributable to stockholders climbed 60 percent to 189.40 billion Japanese yen from last year's 118.64 billion yen.

Operating profit grew 27 percent year-over-year to 224.37 billion yen. Operating margin improved to 8.2 percent from prior year's 6.7 percent.

Revenue for the first half increased 3 percent to 2.73 trillion yen from 2.64 trillion yen a year earlier.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Mitsubishi Electric now projects attributable net profit of 370 billion yen, operating profit of 430 billion yen and revenues of 5.67 trillion yen.

The previous outlook was for attributable net profit of 340 billion yen, operating profit of 430 billion yen and revenues of 5.40 trillion yen.

Revenue is expected to exceed the previous forecast mainly due to foreign exchange rates reconsidered in line with the weaker yen, in addition to sales growth mainly in the Infrastructure segment.

Further, the company declared interim dividend of 25 yen per share, 5 yen per share higher than the prior year. The year-end dividend is expected to be 30 yen per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:49 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
14:44 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
13:54 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen