|
12.01.2023 04:04:30
Mitsubishi Electric To Invest $222.5 Mln In India For A/C And Compressors Production
(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) said that it will invest about US.$222.5 million in its subsidiary company Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. to establish a factory for the production of room air conditioners and compressors in India.
Local production is expected to start in October 2025. Initial annual capacity will total 300,000 room air conditioner outdoor units and, beginning in December 2025, 650,000 compressors.
Mitsubishi Electric's Advance & Innovation 2025 strategy, introduced in November 2021, targets sales of air conditioning and refrigeration systems worth about US$10.5 billion and operating profit of 12% by the fiscal year ending March 2026. Under the strategy, the company is accelerating its launch of high-performance, energy-saving and environmentally friendly products in order to offer natural refrigerants that meet local needs, expand production for stable product supply and shorter lead times, and introduce lifecycle solutions encompassing sales, service, facility management and product recycling.
Mitsubishi Electric expects to invest some about US.$1.5 billion in related facilities worldwide, including Europe and the United States, over a five-year period ending in March 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.