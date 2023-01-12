Mitsubishi Electric To Invest $222.5 Mln In India For A/C And Compressors Production

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) said that it will invest about US.$222.5 million in its subsidiary company Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. to establish a factory for the production of room air conditioners and compressors in India.

Local production is expected to start in October 2025. Initial annual capacity will total 300,000 room air conditioner outdoor units and, beginning in December 2025, 650,000 compressors.

Mitsubishi Electric's Advance & Innovation 2025 strategy, introduced in November 2021, targets sales of air conditioning and refrigeration systems worth about US$10.5 billion and operating profit of 12% by the fiscal year ending March 2026. Under the strategy, the company is accelerating its launch of high-performance, energy-saving and environmentally friendly products in order to offer natural refrigerants that meet local needs, expand production for stable product supply and shorter lead times, and introduce lifecycle solutions encompassing sales, service, facility management and product recycling.

Mitsubishi Electric expects to invest some about US.$1.5 billion in related facilities worldwide, including Europe and the United States, over a five-year period ending in March 2026.