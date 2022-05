Mitsubishi Estate FY22 Results Up; Issues FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY.PK), on Thursday, reported full-year 2022 profit attributable to owners of parent of 155.2 billion compared to 135.7 billion last year.

Operating revenue for the year ended March 31, 2022 was 1.35 trillion yen, higher than the previous year's revenue of 1.21 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 165 billion yen with operating revenue of 1.42 trillion yen.