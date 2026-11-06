Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aktie

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853314 / ISIN: JP3900000005

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06.11.2026 06:01:06

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Bust Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF.PK, 7011.T) reported Friday significantly higher profit in its first half, with growth in revenues. Further, the Japanese company lifted outlook for fiscal 2026 earnings and revenues.

In Tokyo, the shares were trading 9.45% lower, at ¥2,763.50.

The company reported first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥203.291 billion, or ¥60.47 per share, 76.9 percent higher than ¥114.912 billion, or ¥34.20 per share last year.

The half-yearly profit from business activities grew 45.3 percent year-over-year to ¥249.304 billion.

Revenue for the period rose 19.4 percent to ¥2.523 trillion from ¥2.114 trillion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects attributable profit of ¥440 billion or ¥130.91 per basic share, a growth of 32.5% year-over-year.

Fiscal 2026 revenue is now expected to total ¥6 trillion, a year-over-year increase of 20.6 percent.

The company previously expected full-year attributable profit of ¥380 billion or ¥113.09 per basic share, and revenues of ¥5.400 trillion. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. 16,65 1,81% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

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