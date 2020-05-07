Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Bombardier Inc. have agreed on a June 1, 2020 closing date for the transaction pertaining to the acquisition of Canadair Regional Jet Program

-- Program to be operated under new name of MHI RJ Aviation Group upon 1, June, 2020 --

TOKYO, May 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) (TOKYO: 7011) and Bombardier Inc. (Bombardier) (TSX: BBD.B) of Canada have agreed that all closing conditions have been met and the transaction pertaining to the acquisition of Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) Program will close on June 1, 2020. The Program will be operated under the newly created group entities of MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) and will commence upon closing.

As part of the acquisition, MHI acquires the maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing, and sales activities for the CRJ Series aircraft, along with the type certificates. This includes the CRJ related services and support network mainly located in Mirabel, Québec, and Toronto, Ontario in Canada, Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Tucson, Arizona in the United States. CRJ Spare parts will continue to be distributed from depots in Chicago, Illinois and Frankfurt, Germany.

Complementary to MHI's existing commercial aircraft business, MHIRJ will provide a holistic servicing and support solution for the global aircraft industry including the CRJ Series aircraft, and eventually, for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of next-generation regional jets.

Key integration milestone updates will be provided on an ongoing basis.

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Mirabel, Quebec, MHIRJ's network of service centers, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in the U.S., Canada and Germany. A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, MHI RJ Aviation Group includes MHI RJ Aviation ULC (Canada), MHI RJ Aviation Inc. (U.S.A.) and MHI RJ Aviation GmbH (Germany).

About MHI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around US$38 billion. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.

