Mitsubishi Motors North America Confirms Location of New U.S. Headquarters In Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today confirmed the location for the company's permanent headquarters in the Cool Springs district of Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. The company has signed a long-term lease, and will occupy the top two floors of the greenfield-developed Northside at McEwen building when it is completed in early spring, 2020. The building is located at 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067.

"Our move to Tennessee marks the most visible part of the broad and substantive reinvention of every aspect of our business that is underway at Mitsubishi Motors North America," said Fred Diaz, MMNA's president and chief executive officer. "While we cannot wait to move to our permanent home, there is so much 'great' happening around the company now and in the near future. With a brave new leadership team, new-look dealerships and all-new vehicles, the future is indeed bright for Mitsubishi Motors."

Developed by Boyle Investment Company, long known across the Southeast for its premier locations, innovative design, and long-range planning, Northside at McEwen is the pinnacle of Boyle's development work. The facility will offer office, retail, industrial, and residential facilities, all to create a live-work-play destination.

MMNA will occupy approximately 40,000 square feet in the building, comprised of the entire top – the seventh – floor, and approximately half of the sixth floor. Working spaces will be open and airy, flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. Walls will be minimized to maintain the bright and open feel, and fixed offices, conference rooms and quiet rooms will be clustered in the central core of the floors, again to maintain clear views and preserve natural light.

Additionally, MMNA will have the exclusive external signage rights on the building, and the brand's famed three-diamond logo will be clearly visible.

Corporate relocation specialists Jones Lang LaSalle have been instrumental in supporting MMNA's cross-country move, and assisted in every aspect of the lease process, both to secure the new building and to assist with the sale of the company's former campus in Cypress, California.

When making the decision to move away from its long-time home in Cypress, the company chose Franklin as its new home because it allows MMNA to focus its efforts on company-wide reinvention and take advantage of the area's vibrant technology skillset, all while realizing cost savings through the business-friendly work environment.

Major actions that have been underway at MMNA over the past 18 months include:

80 percent of the leadership team is new to the company or newly promoted to the role, bringing new experiences, backgrounds and a diversity of thought to the team

48 new dealer partners have been appointed across the country

MMNA's regional network has been expanded from two offices to four ( Cypress, Calif. ; Irving, Texas ; Swedesboro, New York; Lake Mary, Fla. )

; ; Swedesboro, New York; ) The company has been the fastest growing Asian brand in the U.S. for two consecutive years

The company has seen six-straight years of annual sales growth, and is poised to record a seventh at the end of this calendar year

MMNA is currently located in temporary facilities in the SPACES Mallory Green building. As part of the move, the company is hiring 150 people to help craft its future, with more than 50 already hired. Individuals interested in the challenge of helping a company reinvent every aspect of how it goes to market may access open positions at www.MitsubishiCars.com/careers, and can apply online.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors North America, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.



For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Barnes, Senior Director, Communications and Events

Mitsubishi Motors North America

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Scott McKee

The Brand Amp

scott@thebrandamp.com

Mobile: 949-378-8332

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-north-america-confirms-location-of-new-us-headquarters-in-franklin-tennessee-300960941.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.