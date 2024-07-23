|
23.07.2024 09:54:19
Mitsubishi Motors Posts Lower Profits In Q1
(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 41.54 billion yen for the first quarter, lower than last year's 61.64 billion yen.
The Group's net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company slid to 29.5 billion yen from 47.9 billion yen. On a per share basis, profit slipped to 19.82 yen from 32.21 yen a year ago.
While ordinary income for the period declined by 31.4 percent to 42.4 billion yen, operating income slid by 21.3 percent to 35.5 billion yen.
Sales for the quarter fell by 1.3 percent to 627.5 billion yen from 635.7 billion yen in the last year.
Looking forward to the fiscal year, Mitsubishi expects attributable net income of 144 billion yen, or 96.85 per share, on net sales of 2.88 trillion yen.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Tesla- und Alphabet-Zahlen: US-Börsenhandel endet mit leichtem Minus -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX knüpft schlussendlich an Vortagesgewinne an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Dienstag unentschlossen. Der DAX legte daneben klar zu. Der US-Leitindex präsentierte sich mit einem leichten Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost waren mehrheitlich Verluste zu sehen.