Mitsubishi Motors Q1 Profit Surges, Lifts FY22 Forecast; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent surged 533 percent to 38.56 billion Japanese yen from last year's 6.09 billion yen.

Earnings per share grew to 25.91 yen from 4.09 yen a year ago. Operating income for the quarter climbed 190.8 percent to 30.78 billion yen.

Net sales increased 22.4 percent to 528.70 billion yen from 431.94 billion yen last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company now expects profit attributable to be 90 billion yen or 60.47 yen per share, a growth of 21.6 percent from last year; operating income of 110 billion yen, up 26 percent year-over-year; and net sales of 2.35 trillion yen, up 15.3 percent.

The company previously expected profit attributable to be 75 billion yen, and net sales of 2.29 trillion yen.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Motors shares were trading at 440.00 yen, down 2.22 percent.

