Mitsubishi Motors reports best annual sales since 2007.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced it closed the 2019 calendar year with its best annual sales performance since 2007.

With 121,046 vehicles sold, total calendar year 2019 sales represented an increase of 2.5 percent over 2018. This performance marks the seventh consecutive year of annual sales increases for the brand, and the third-straight year of sales over 100,000 vehicles.

In December 2019, MMNA recorded sales of 9,915 units, up 10.3 percent over December 2018.

"Sales figures are obviously one key metric for any brand, and by that measure, 2019 was a year of great success and growth at MMNA," said Fred Diaz, President and CEO, MMNA. "But we have so much more to celebrate as we start 2020. We reached our seventh consecutive year of sales increases, relocated our national headquarters to Franklin, Tennessee, and added nearly 40 new dealer partners to our network, all marking the reinvention of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S. And there's more good news on the horizon, including all-new and substantially refreshed vehicles that will launch throughout the year ahead."

MMNA introduced several important new corporate programs and initiatives this year, including:

Through the opening of Lewisville-Autoplex Mitsubishi, the company launched its global Visual Identity dealership redesign program intended to refine the retail experience at Mitsubishi stores across the U.S.



The launch of the all-new "Small Batch, Big Impact" corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. The program allows MMNA and its dealer partners to offer a series of vehicle loans to small nonprofits and social benefit organizations to help support their local communities.



DECEMBER YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 1753 1748 26966 24316 Lancer2 0 0 0 3302 Outlander Sport 2496 2563 33644 39153 Outlander 3977 2647 37965 37652 Outlander PHEV 269 431 2810 4166 Eclipse Cross 1420 1597 19661 9485 Total 9915 8986 121046 118074

