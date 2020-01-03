|
Mitsubishi Motors Reports Best Annual Sales Since 2007
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced it closed the 2019 calendar year with its best annual sales performance since 2007.
With 121,046 vehicles sold, total calendar year 2019 sales represented an increase of 2.5 percent over 2018. This performance marks the seventh consecutive year of annual sales increases for the brand, and the third-straight year of sales over 100,000 vehicles.
In December 2019, MMNA recorded sales of 9,915 units, up 10.3 percent over December 2018.
"Sales figures are obviously one key metric for any brand, and by that measure, 2019 was a year of great success and growth at MMNA," said Fred Diaz, President and CEO, MMNA. "But we have so much more to celebrate as we start 2020. We reached our seventh consecutive year of sales increases, relocated our national headquarters to Franklin, Tennessee, and added nearly 40 new dealer partners to our network, all marking the reinvention of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S. And there's more good news on the horizon, including all-new and substantially refreshed vehicles that will launch throughout the year ahead."
DECEMBER
YTD
2019
2018
2019
2018
Mirage
1753
1748
26966
24316
Lancer2
0
0
0
3302
Outlander Sport
2496
2563
33644
39153
Outlander
3977
2647
37965
37652
Outlander PHEV
269
431
2810
4166
Eclipse Cross
1420
1597
19661
9485
Total
9915
8986
121046
118074
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.
Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.
For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
