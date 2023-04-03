Mitsubishi Motors Reports Q1 2023 Sales

All-new 2023 Outlander PHEV posts best-ever monthly and quarterly sales

Outlander family of compact SUVs leads the way with demand continuing to outpace supply

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) today reported first quarter 2023 sales, with the brand's high-tech, electrified flagship, the all-new 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), setting all-time monthly and quarterly sales records for the nameplate, up more than 104% and 122% over the same month and quarter, respectively, of the previous year.

MMNA's overall Q1 sales totaled 20,938, down about 20% as demand continued to outstrip supply. Outlander PHEV's gasoline-powered sibling continues to be the brand's best-selling model, as it has been since the launch of this generation vehicle. Backing up Outlander in volume was its smaller sibling, Outlander Sport, showing an increase across the quarter of more than 24% year-over-year versus Q1 2022. Overall sales for the quarter were only constrained by a shortage of new vehicle inventory.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

News and Notes

Mitsubishi Motors ranked first among 18 mass-market brands, second overall, in the 2023 J.D. Power Customer Service Index study. Mitsubishi Motors posted the largest year-over-year improvement of any mass market marque in the study, capping a multi-year effort to set the standard for world-class customer service. The brand also took top honors in J.D. Power's new Mass Market SUV/Minivan segment awards.

The all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV was named the "2023 Family Green Car of the Year™" and top segment performer as part of Green Car Journal 's 2023 Green Car Awards. This marks the third time in the last five years that Outlander PHEV, the world's best-selling PHEV SUV, has been recognized by the publication.

's 2023 Green Car Awards. This marks the third time in the last five years that Outlander PHEV, the world's best-selling PHEV SUV, has been recognized by the publication. In addition to the all-new Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi also recently announced the return of Ralliart, as MMNA announced special rally-inspired editions across the model range and Team Mitsubishi Ralliart returned to motorsport, taking victory in the Asia Cross Country Rally with a specially prepared Triton pickup truck.



Q1 2023 Q1 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Mirage 3,342 4,917 3,342 4,917 Outlander Sport 4,613 3,707 4,613 3,707 Outlander 9,814 13,065 9,814 13,065 Outlander PHEV 1,597 719 1,597 719 Eclipse Cross 1,572 3,992 1,572 3,992 TOTALS 20,938 26,400 20,938 26,400

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-reports-q1-2023-sales-301788520.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.