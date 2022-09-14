|
Mitsui Chemicals showcases at FIND-DESIGN FAIR ASIA in Singapore new glass film, posica™ that improves view experience
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) announced today that it will be exhibiting at the FIND-DESIGN FAIR ASIA, which is set to be held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore over from 22 to 24 September, 2022.
posica™ is a solution that redesigns the window scenery and change the view experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)
What is posica™?
Many times when we stood behind a window looking out at the skyline or scenery, we all would had questioned ourselves that "the view should be even more spectacular as the weather is brilliant”.
Our new glass film, posica™ is a solution that redesigns the window scenery and change the view experience. By sticking posica™ to the window, you can control the incident light. Scenery looks more natural and vivid, creating exciting moments for people. Objects and physical items look more beautiful, and food look even more delicious.
Create a sense of openness through the windows of resort hotels. Further enhance happiness and create lasting memories in wedding halls. Refresh office spaces to improve focus. Share delicious flavors on displays in restaurants and patisserie. Redesign the scenery and make people's hearts dance, posica™ will change your experiences.
Please come and experience the new world that posica™ brings to you at FIND-DESIGN FAIR ASIA. We look forward to seeing you at booth number A39.
https://www.designfairasia.com/exhibitor-collection/mitsui-chemicals/
Exhibition details
Date: 22 to 24 September, 2022
Venue: Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Booth: A39
