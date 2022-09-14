Mitsui Chemicals showcases at FIND-DESIGN FAIR ASIA in Singapore new glass film, posica™ that improves view experience

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) announced today that it will be exhibiting at the FIND-DESIGN FAIR ASIA, which is set to be held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore over from 22 to 24 September, 2022.

What is posica™?

Many times when we stood behind a window looking out at the skyline or scenery, we all would had questioned ourselves that "the view should be even more spectacular as the weather is brilliant”.

Our new glass film, posica™ is a solution that redesigns the window scenery and change the view experience. By sticking posica™ to the window, you can control the incident light. Scenery looks more natural and vivid, creating exciting moments for people. Objects and physical items look more beautiful, and food look even more delicious.

Create a sense of openness through the windows of resort hotels. Further enhance happiness and create lasting memories in wedding halls. Refresh office spaces to improve focus. Share delicious flavors on displays in restaurants and patisserie. Redesign the scenery and make people's hearts dance, posica™ will change your experiences.

Exhibition details

Date: 22 to 24 September, 2022

Venue: Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore

Booth: A39

