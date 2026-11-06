Mitsui Fudosan H1 Results Drop, Confirms FY Outlook; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY, 8801.T), a Japanese real estate developer, on Friday reported lower profit and revenues in its first half. Further, the Japanese company confirmed outlook for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

In Tokyo, the shares traded 7.22 percent lower and closed Friday's trading at ¥1,612.00.

The company reported first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥139.155 billion, or ¥51.56 per share, 8.5 percent lower than ¥152.153 billion, or ¥54.86 per share last year.

The half-yearly operating profit fell 19.5 percent year-over-year to ¥176.129 billion.

The company's revenue from operations for the period dropped 10.2 percent to ¥1.216 trillion from ¥1.353 trillion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect attributable profit of ¥285 billion or ¥105.79 per basic share, a growth of 2.3 percent year-over-year.

Fiscal 2026 revenue is still expected to total ¥2.800 trillion, a year-over-year increase of 3.3 percent.

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