Mittera acquires assets of Trend Offset Printing

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mittera, a North American leader in print and digital communication strategies, has announced it has acquired the assets of Trend Offset Printing. Headquartered in Los Alamitos, Calif., Trend Offset is a national printer serving retail, magazine, catalog, and direct mail advertising segments. The addition of Trend Offset will enhance Mittera's presence in retail as well as commercial printing services. The Trend client relationships, personnel and critical infrastructure will join Mittera's national network of print production and communication solution professionals, allowing for a seamless customer experience with expanded capabilities.

"As the landscape of our industry continues to change, it is critical that printers evolve to serve the customer needs of the future and not those of the past. The acquisition of Trend makes great sense for both organizations, as it allows for further consolidation of our industry, and will allow our combined companies to offer a more robust set of marketing solutions to our customers," said Jon Troen, Chief Executive Officer of Mittera.

As two of the largest privately owned print companies in North America, both Mittera and Trend have built their businesses with a culture of relentless focus on their customers success. Customers of Trend will continue to work with the same team of professionals they have in the past and will gain access to Mittera's expanded platform of digital and sheetfed printing capabilities, as well as digital marketing solutions.

Todd Nelson, CEO of Trend Offset, commented, "Trend's priority is to create a seamless transition for our clients, we believe this direction will provide the greatest opportunity and value for our employees, vendors, and clients alike."

SierraConstellation Partners were exclusive financial advisors to the sellers. New Direction Partners provided Investment Banking services to the sellers.

ABOUT MITTERA Mittera is one of the country's leading providers of print, mail and marketing services, with key differentiators in their full-service approach to integrating print, creative, technology and data for clients throughout the United States. This marks the 16th acquisition for the company as part of their overall vision and strategy to offer the most comprehensive communications solutions in the industry. Mittera currently operates facilities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas and Colorado. For more information, see www.mittera.com.



ABOUT TREND OFFSET PRINTING Trend Offset Printing started as a small, family-owned printing business in Southern California in the 1950's. Incorporated as Trend Offset Printing in 1986, Trend has grown to be the largest privately-held printing company in North America. Over the years Trend has grown from a single-location printing facility to leaving a national footprint with 8 facilities across the U.S.

