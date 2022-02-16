|
16.02.2022 18:41:00
Mixed Moves From Airbnb, Trade Desk Highlight Nasdaq Uncertainty
After two strong years of gains, the stock market just hasn't been able to get started in 2022. Even as investors look for a potential comeback from an extremely tough January, it seems as if new setbacks continually arise to bring a prospective recovery to an abrupt halt. That was evident on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) reversing course from gains earlier in the week and losing 1% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.There are a lot of confusing crosscurrents in the stock market right now, especially as corporate financial reports struggle to paint a consistent picture of the state of the economy. Travel disruptor Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) saw solid gains after releasing its latest results, but The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) saw its shares fall sharply despite financials that seemed to signal ongoing growth. Let's look more closely to see what's behind this mixed reaction from investors.Shares of Airbnb were higher by more than 6% Wednesday morning. The alternative accommodations company reported fourth-quarter financial results that confirmed the ongoing recovery in the industry .Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!