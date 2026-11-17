(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday morning. Tech stocks will be in focus ahead of Nvidia's earnings announcement later in the day. Buying is likely in energy and materials sectors thanks to advancing oil and precious metals prices.

Canadian housing starts data for the month of October is due at 8:15 AM ET.

Data on new motor vehicles sales for the month of September is due at 8:30 AM ET.

In corporate news, Bird Construction Inc. announced an agreement to acquire Kel-Gor Ltd. an industrial maintenance services provider, and certain of its affiliates for $200 million. Concurrently, the company announced a $200 million bought-deal public offering of common shares to help fund the acquisition.

Canadian stocks slumped on Monday as investors assessed the inflation data that came in steady while a decline in gold and crude oil pulled down the materials and energy sectors, respectively, which weighed on the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 35,722.13, down by 383.77 points or 1.06%, after trading weak almost throughout the session.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday as investors rotated from AI stocks and sought direction on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

As concerns over the data center boom mount, traders awaited cues from Nvidia's fiscal third-quarter earnings due after the U.S. market close later today and Anthropic PBC's expected market debut later this week.

Amid bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, investors also awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting on Wednesday for further direction.

The major European markets are down firmly in negative territory today on concerns about sustainablity of AI trade amid reports the U.S. is looking to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips. Investors also await Nvidia's earnings announcement.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.61 or 0.71% at $86.33 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $8.50 or 0.21% at $3,861.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $1.001 or 2.14% at $47.860 an ounce.