11.05.2023 18:18:51

Mixed Shareholders’ Meeting of May 11th, 2023

Mixed shareholders’ meeting of may 11th, 2023

 PRESS RELEASE _

Paris La Défense, on May 11th, 2023Nexans Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris, chaired by Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors, approved, by a large majority, all 29 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The voting results will be available on the Nexans’ website.

This Shareholders’ Meeting was an opportunity to present Nexans’ strategy, its development perspectives and the 2022 fiscal year’s highlights. In particular, Marc Grynberg, Climate Director, presented the Group's Climate Strategy and its commitments by 2030.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted, and thus approved:

  • The distribution of a dividend of 2.10 euros per share, which will be detached on May 15th, 2023 and paid on May 17th, 2023;
  • The resolutions related to the renewals of the term of office as Directors of Jean Mouton, Bpifrance Participations, Oscar Hasbún Martinez and Hubert Porte.

At its meeting held after the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed Jean Mouton as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The composition of the Board committees remains unchanged.

Following the Shareholder Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of fourteen members, of whom 54.5% are Independent Directors and 45.4% are women.

The Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on the Nexans’ website.

 

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With around 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

  

Contacts:

Communication

 

Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

 

  		Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

 

Attachment


