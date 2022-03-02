MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, 8850 SUNSET BOULEVARD, EMERGES WITH NEW DESIGN FOR A BOLD NEW SUNSET STRIP WHERE ENTERTAINMENT MEETS LIVING

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Creek Development in partnership with Miami-based architecture and design firm, Arquitectonica, today unveiled a newly updated design for 8850 Sunset Boulevard, a mixed-use project on the Sunset Strip in the City of West Hollywood, with construction scheduled to begin in 2023.

Designed to further revitalize the Sunset Strip while paying homage to its rich legacy, the 8850 Sunset project will contribute to the liveliness of the community throughout the day and night with a remarkable mixed-use vision that includes street level cafés, pedestrian-oriented restaurants and bars, retail spaces, a five-star luxury hotel, and residences. Building on the unique history of the local area, the development will feature a re-envisioned Viper Room, by Rockwell Group. The Viper Room will include a newly designed public entrance that references the design of the iconic space and a new music venue and recording studio that will also pay tribute to the history, authenticity, and soul of the popular nightclub in a new modern framework.

"We are delighted to bring forth this distinguished mixed-use project that pairs an unparalleled level of luxury and attention to detail with a historic location on the iconic Sunset Strip. The project is a complementary offering to the Strip and will include a five-star luxury hotel to make 8850 Sunset a premier destination in the heart of West Hollywood," said Charles Essig, Managing Director at Silver Creek Development.

Since initially proposing a redevelopment of the 8850 Sunset site in 2018, Silver Creek has worked closely with the community and taken significant public input on the project. Through engaging with architecture firm Arquitectonica, the newly announced design responds to that feedback and is set to blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape of West Hollywood, incorporating sustainable public and private greenspaces with the contemporary vision. Arquitectonica focuses on ecologically sensitive, yet commercially viable design and is widely recognized for its ability to create unique forms of memorable imagery in close harmony with the environment, making them an ideal partner for the revitalization of this area.

The residential portion of the design includes 26 market-rate condominiums and 8 affordable housing units as well as state-of-the-art residential amenities. With the neighborhood spirit in mind, pedestrian scale is celebrated with the introduction of a horizontal architectural feature, emphasizing the street level experience and enriching the public realm. Outdoor dining and amenity terraces with greenspace are complemented by the unique panoramic views, surrounding hills and the activity of the Sunset Strip.

"The design is defined by a series of thin horizontal planes that fade into the sky. These architectural horizon lines rise from a base of ever-changing, dynamic perforated bronze panels that anchor the building to the ground. It is the story of the Earth and the endless Pacific horizon," said Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Co-Founder of Arquitectonica.

8850 Sunset is the latest in the transformative evolution of the legendary Sunset Strip, which has seen the addition in recent years of a number of new mixed-use developments and buildings.

The building's adjusted form, which will be approximately 237,234 square feet of enclosed space and 12 stories maximizes stunning views, light and open space connections that reflect the local environment and surrounding skyline. At the street level, a two-story podium with cafes, public spaces, the Viper Room entrance and retail echoes the scale and granularity of traditional storefronts along Sunset Boulevard, creating a site-specific dialogue between the new development and the surrounding area. Levels two through five will be dedicated to the five-star luxury hotel that will take residence upon the project's debut and the accompanying residences will occupy floors six through ten. Large Juliet balconies will break up with façade of the hotel and residences with outdoor and amenity terraces incorporated throughout. An open concept residential rooftop and pool pair with the hotel's Presidential suite and rooftop amenities to create an unparalleled top-level destination for the public with panoramic city, hillside, and ocean views. The tenth floor incorporates a restaurant and bar with an outdoor dining terrace and event space, serving as a vibrant new outdoor dining and social gathering space on the Sunset Strip.

The design aims to achieve a LEED Gold standard, incorporating passive and active strategies to reduce water and energy usage as well as the impact on the environment. Taking advantage of the Southern California climate, the building maximizes the energy saving and enhancing qualities of landscape, with a green roof on top of the podium and continuous planters at the condominium balcony edges. These landscaped areas reduce heat and energy loads, act as a buffer for rainwater management, and create natural habitats for local fauna, while providing health benefits to the building inhabitants by reducing air and noise pollution and providing a connection to nature in an urban environment. All spaces in the building are designed to maximize natural ventilation and daylighting while reducing direct solar gain. The building façade and exterior will incorporate high-performance glass, highly insulative façades, and green roofs to minimize energy usage.

About Silver Creek Commercial Development

Silver Creek Development (SCD) is a Los Angeles-based real estate developer that develop projects that revitalize underused sites to benefit the way individuals live, work, and play in the 21st century. SCD values the opportunity to partner with local contractors, consultants, community leaders and residents in each market that they invest in, which allows for a greater impact in overall development. Collectively with its partners, SCD thoughtfully studies the feasibility, the economic impact and the public benefit of a proposed project in order to determine the risks set forth by each investment. With over 30 years of collective expertise, SCD has experience developing over 10 million square feet of mixed-use projects in markets that span from New York to Berlin.

About Plus Development

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, and Miami, Plus Development is a real estate development management firm specializing in design-oriented projects in the residential, multi-family, commercial / hospitality, creative office and retail sectors from site acquisition through to ownership and sale. The company was formed based on a passion for real estate and the desire to collaborate with the top firms and individuals in the industry, from Architects, Interior Designers, Engineers, General Contractors, Corporations and Business Partners. Plus Development brings to each individual project multi-sector expertise and a tailored and methodical approach spanning site selection, due diligence, underwriting, highest-and-best use, design, entitlements and permit strategies right through to team selection, bidding, and overall management of the design and construction process and the sale or management of the asset.

About Arquitectonica

Arquitectonica is known as one of the pioneers of globalization in the architecture profession. From its inception in 1977, the firm received almost instant attention and acclaim from critics and the public alike, due to a bold modernism that was immediately identified with a renaissance in Miami's urban landscape. Led by Principals Bernardo Fort-Brescia and Laurinda Spear, Arquitectonica continues to push the limits of design with its innovative use of materials, geometry, pattern and color to introduce a new brand of humanistic modern design to the world. Arquitectonica has received hundreds of design awards and its groundbreaking work has been the subject of exhibitions at numerous museums and institutions. With offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manila, Lima and Sao Paulo, Arquitectonica is a major presence on the international stage and its practice spans the world, with projects in fifty-nine countries on five continents.

