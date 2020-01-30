Mize Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Report for Service Parts Management

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and service lifecycle management software, announced today that the company is positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Parts Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment.

Mize Service Parts Management (SPM) solution enables manufacturers to maximize parts sales, improve efficiencies, and enhance collaboration with channel partners and suppliers. Mize Service Parts Management solution, powered by Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox, streamlines all Service Parts processes including Catalogs, Ordering, Fulfillment, Returns, Support, Inventory, and Logistics

Based on a rigorous evaluation of Mize capabilities and strategies, the IDC MarketScape placed Mize in the Major Players category worldwide citing, the following:

The Mize product builds on core expertise in service, focusing on supporting manufacturers that deliver service through a dealer network.

Mize also focuses on how the service parts management product can enable manufacturers to deliver on revenue and profitability goals.

Through parts sales capabilities and collaboration tools, Mize helps manufacturers establish new revenue streams and deliver value to customers through their dealer network.

Manufacturers should consider Mize when they are looking to establish an end-to-end service lifecycle management process where data and insights can flow seamlessly

"Mize has established an end-to-end product to support service parts management and broader service life-cycle management needs for manufacturers and service organizations," writes IDC Analyst, Aly Pinder. "The ability to support manufacturers in complex service supply chains centers on Mize's ability to offer a broad range of functionality and deployment options. Mize's flexibility and agility help manufacturers solve issues today and scale to grow as the business grows."

Manufacturers no longer solely look to service parts management to reduce the cost of service but how this function can spur growth. Mize Service Parts Management solutions provide Manufactures with real-time data to make data-driven decisions across a complex network of service, resulting in the ability to streamline processes, increase parts sales, improve profit margins, and drive operational performance.

Mize is a growing service management vendor with products that support multiple manufacturing sub-vertical industries such as automotive, commercial equipment, high tech, industrial equipment, and medical equipment.

"We are excited to be named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Report for Service Parts Management," said Ashok Kartham, CEO and founder of Mize, "We believe that Service Parts Management provides a very important source of higher-margin revenues for manufacturers. Today's connected customers expect the experience as they have with major eCommerce sites and technology companies. Our Service Parts Management solution simplifies parts identification, ordering, return, and support to deliver a differentiated customer experience. Our Service Parts Management solution enables manufacturers to establish an end to end service lifecycle process where data and insights can flow seamlessly to optimize service experience and maximize profitability."

IDC MarketScape has also named Mize as a Leader in Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications* and as a Major Player in Manufacturing Field Service Management for 2019-2020**. Mize is uniquely positioned in Service Lifecycle Management by offering a fully connected solution in Warranty, Service Contracts, Field Service, and Service Parts for customer-centric manufacturers.

You can learn more by visiting Mize Service Parts Management Solution

You can also download IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Parts Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment -Mize Profile (doc #US44801020, January 2020)

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.

