|
10.08.2022 19:48:39
MKS PAMP appoints managing director of its Swiss refinery
Swiss-headquartered precious metals refiner MKS PAMP announced the appointment of Phaedon Stamatopoulos as Managing Director of MKS PAMP Ticino. The appointment will accelerate MKS PAMP’s industrial activities, and drive local growth across its brand, the company said.Stamatopoulos brings over 15 years of industry experience with a diverse background in operations, commercial and leadership roles. He was formerly the Director of refining and banking for one of the largest Swiss refineries and prior to that worked as Director of Sales and Marketing for a chemicals company. He holds a BA, Meng Chemical Engineering from the University of Cambridge, and an MSc Chemical Engineering & Marketing from Imperial College London.“Following our recent merger, this is a key time for our business as we continue to optimize our operations and continue to grow in the Ticino region,” Chief Executive Officer Marwan Shakarchi said in a media release. “Phaedon’s strong leadership experience paired with his operational excellence will inspire our colleagues and continue to pave the way to answering our client’s changing needs,” Shakarchi said.“It is an honour to continue MKS PAMP’s legacy of operational excellence, sustainability, innovation, and industry leadership for the last 60 years. I look forward to meeting the 280+ colleagues in Switzerland and working with them to create greater value and impact for our clients”, said Stamatopoulos.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MKS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MKS Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. An den US-Börsen werden Zuschläge beobachtet. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.