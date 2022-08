MKS PAMP appoints managing director of its Swiss refinery

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Swiss-headquartered precious metals refiner MKS PAMP announced the appointment of Phaedon Stamatopoulos as Managing Director of MKS PAMP Ticino. The appointment will accelerate MKS PAMP’s industrial activities, and drive local growth across its brand, the company said.Stamatopoulos brings over 15 years of industry experience with a diverse background in operations, commercial and leadership roles. He was formerly the Director of refining and banking for one of the largest Swiss refineries and prior to that worked as Director of Sales and Marketing for a chemicals company. He holds a BA, Meng Chemical Engineering from the University of Cambridge, and an MSc Chemical Engineering & Marketing from Imperial College London.“Following our recent merger, this is a key time for our business as we continue to optimize our operations and continue to grow in the Ticino region,” Chief Executive Officer Marwan Shakarchi said in a media release. “Phaedon’s strong leadership experience paired with his operational excellence will inspire our colleagues and continue to pave the way to answering our client’s changing needs,” Shakarchi said.“It is an honour to continue MKS PAMP’s legacy of operational excellence, sustainability, innovation, and industry leadership for the last 60 years. I look forward to meeting the 280+ colleagues in Switzerland and working with them to create greater value and impact for our clients”, said Stamatopoulos.