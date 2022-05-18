Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
MKS PAMP first precious metals refinery to set SBTi-approved carbon emissions reduction targets
MKS PAMP, provider of financial and physical trading services and precious metals refinery, announced Wednesday that it is the first precious metals company in the world to have SBTi approved carbon emissions reduction targets, committing to a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement.The company has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46.2% by FY2030 from a FY2019 base year.MKS Pamp has also committed to continue annually sourcing 100% renewable electricity through FY2030 and committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 27.5% by FY2030 from a FY2019 base year to achieve its sustainability targets and decarbonization across its value chain.“We are proud to be the first precious metals refinery to have set SBTi approved Carbon emissions reduction targets,” said MKS PAMP’s Head of ESG, Tamara Jomaa-Shakarchi. “Our ambition requires transformative actions, and we are excited to continue collaborating with our partners across the industry to ensure that we meet them.”
