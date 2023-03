MLB Taps Zoom for New Instant Replay Procedures

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Put me in, coach. I'm ready to replay.Video conference company Zoom hit a clutch home run with MLB this season as on-field umpires will use the software to review disputed plays. As Yogi Berra put it, "you can observe a lot just by watching."Continue reading