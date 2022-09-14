Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 12:00:53

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
MMC Norilsk Nickel: FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ELECTROWINNING SHOP AT KOLA DIVISION

14-Sep-2022 / 13:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»
(PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)
 

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ELECTROWINNING SHOP AT KOLA DIVISION

Moscow, September 14, 2022 - Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that fire broke out in the cobalt section of Nickel Electrowinning Shop-2 at the companys Kola Division (Kola MMC).

All staff were promptly evacuated from the shop. No one was injured. The shop operations have been suspended. Fire-fighting units of the Kola MMC and Russias Emergency Ministry are on site to extinguish the fire.

A commission was established to investigate the causes of the incident. The company is assessing the consequences of the incident and the results will be promptly reported.

 

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. 

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
