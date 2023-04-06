|
MMC Norilsk Nickel: NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKELS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
PRESS RELEASE
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel» or the «Company»)
NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKELS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Moscow, April 6, 2023 The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has determined a list of nominees to the Board of Directors for the AGM vote.
The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by shareholders are as follows:
The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by the Board of Directors are as follows:
Andrey Bougrov, Chairman of Nornickels Board of Directors, commented on this subject:
This year the Board of Directors and major shareholders of the Company nominated a record number of independent candidates for the Board of Directors. I believe that increased representation of independent directors with diverse professional experience will enhance the work of the Board and its committees and increase the transparency of the management decision making.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20
Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru
