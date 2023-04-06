MMC Norilsk Nickel: NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKELS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 17:00:07

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
06-Apr-2023 / 18:00 MSK
PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel» or the «Company»)
 

Moscow, April 6, 2023 The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has determined a list of nominees to the Board of Directors for the AGM vote.

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by shareholders are as follows:

  • Sergey Batekhin
  • Elena Bezdenezhnykh
  • Andrey Bougrov
  • Petr Voznenko
  • Sergey Volk - independent
  • Valery Grinenko - independent
  • Alexandra Zakharova
  • Marianna Zakharova
  • Larisa Zelkova
  • Irina Komarova - independent
  • Sergey Malyshev
  • Artur Melikyan - independent
  • Evgeny Shvarts - independent

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by the Board of Directors are as follows:

  • Denis Alexandrov - independent
  • Alexey Ivanov - independent
  • Stanislav Luchitsky - independent
  • Anton Sychev independent
  • Egor Sheibak

 

Andrey Bougrov, Chairman of Nornickels Board of Directors, commented on this subject:

This year the Board of Directors and major shareholders of the Company nominated a record number of independent candidates for the Board of Directors. I believe that increased representation of independent directors with diverse professional experience will enhance the work of the Board and its committees and increase the transparency of the management decision making.

 

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

 

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 


ISIN: US55315J1025
