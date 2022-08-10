MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION LAUNCH



10-Aug-2022 / 19:12 MSK

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)

NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION LAUNCH

August 10, 2022 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (LSE: MNOD, MOEX: GMKN) (Norilsk Nickel, or the Borrower) has today provided separate notices to solicit consents (the Consent Solicitation) from the holders of the outstanding U.S.$1,000,000,000 6.625% Loan Participation Notes due 2022, U.S.$1,000,000,000 4.10 % Loan Participation Notes due 2023, U.S.$750,000,000 3.375 % Loan Participation Notes due 2024, U.S.$500,000,000 2.55 % Loan Participation Notes due 2025 and U.S.$500,000,000 2.80 % Loan Participation Notes due 2026 (together the Notes and each series of Notes a Series), each Series issued by MMC Finance Designated Activity Company (the Issuer) for the sole purposes of financing a loan to the Borrower.

In the Consent Solicitation the Borrower seeks the consent of the holders of the Notes to approve certain amendments to the respective Trust Deeds, Terms and Conditions of the Notes, Loan Agreements in relation to the Notes and, if required, Global Certificates, as well as the appointment of the New Trustee.

Noteholders are advised to refer to the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022 (the Memorandum) for meanings of capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein, the full terms of the Consent Solicitation and the procedures related thereto.

Consent Solicitation General Terms and Conditions

Detailed terms and conditions are set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022.

A copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum is available at the Consent Solicitation Website upon registration: https://i2capmark.com/event-details/70/Holder/mmc-norilsk-nickel .

Participation in the Consent Solicitation may only be done by delivery of a Voting Instruction to the Information and Tabulation Agent.

Only Noteholders who are holders or beneficial owners of the Notes as of the Record Date may submit a Voting Instruction.

No consent fee shall be payable with respect to the Consent Solicitation.

Transaction Schedule

Commencement of the Consent Solicitation 10 August 2022.

Record Date 2 3 August 2022.

Voting Deadline 30 August 2022 (4:00 p.m. (London time)).

Meeting 1 September 2022 (10.00 a.m. (London time)).

Announcement of the results as soon as reasonably practicable after the Meeting and, if applicable, satisfaction (or not) of the Consent Conditions.

Details of the Notes

Series of Notes ISIN / Common Code

(Regulation S Notes) ISIN / CUSIP / Common Code

(Rule 144A Notes) Outstanding

Principal Amount 2022 Notes XS1298447019 / 129844701 US55314WAC82 / 55314W AC8 / 129931051 U.S.$1,000,000,000 2023 Notes XS1589324075 / 158932407 US55315NAA19 / 55315N AA1 / 158932407 U.S.$1,000,000,000 2024 Notes XS2069992258 / 206999225 US55315NAC74 / 55315N AC7 / 206999225 U.S.$750,000,000 2025 Notes XS2134628069 / 213462806 US55315NAD57 / 55315N AD5 / 213450344 U.S.$500,000,000 2026 Notes XS2393505008 / 239350500 US55315NAE31 / 55315N AE3 / 239361927 U.S.$500,000,000

Announcements in connection with the Consent Solicitation will be disclosed by the Borrower on https://www.nornickel.com/

Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases are available on the Consent Solicitation Website upon registration: https://i2capmark.com/event-details/70/Holder/mmc-norilsk-nickel

In case of any questions and for any further information Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent:

i2 Capital Markets Ltd. (the Information and Tabulation Agent)

128 City RoadLondon, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 20 3633 1212

Questions and requests may also be directed to the Investor Relations Department of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

Investor Relations

15, 1st Krasnogvardeysky Drive, Moscow, 123100, Russia

