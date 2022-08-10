|
10.08.2022 18:12:21
MMC Norilsk Nickel: NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION LAUNCH
|
MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
PRESS RELEASE
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)
NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION LAUNCHTHIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
August 10, 2022 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (LSE: MNOD, MOEX: GMKN) (Norilsk Nickel, or the Borrower) has today provided separate notices to solicit consents (the Consent Solicitation) from the holders of the outstanding U.S.$1,000,000,000 6.625% Loan Participation Notes due 2022, U.S.$1,000,000,000 4.10 % Loan Participation Notes due 2023, U.S.$750,000,000 3.375 % Loan Participation Notes due 2024, U.S.$500,000,000 2.55 % Loan Participation Notes due 2025 and U.S.$500,000,000 2.80 % Loan Participation Notes due 2026 (together the Notes and each series of Notes a Series), each Series issued by MMC Finance Designated Activity Company (the Issuer) for the sole purposes of financing a loan to the Borrower.
In the Consent Solicitation the Borrower seeks the consent of the holders of the Notes to approve certain amendments to the respective Trust Deeds, Terms and Conditions of the Notes, Loan Agreements in relation to the Notes and, if required, Global Certificates, as well as the appointment of the New Trustee.
Noteholders are advised to refer to the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022 (the Memorandum) for meanings of capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein, the full terms of the Consent Solicitation and the procedures related thereto.
Consent Solicitation General Terms and Conditions
Announcements in connection with the Consent Solicitation will be disclosed by the Borrower on https://www.nornickel.com/
Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases are available on the Consent Solicitation Website upon registration: https://i2capmark.com/event-details/70/Holder/mmc-norilsk-nickel
In case of any questions and for any further information Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent:
i2 Capital Markets Ltd. (the Information and Tabulation Agent)
128 City RoadLondon, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom
Email: nornickel@i2capmark.com
Phone: +44 20 3633 1212
Questions and requests may also be directed to the Investor Relations Department of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
Investor Relations
15, 1st Krasnogvardeysky Drive, Moscow, 123100, Russia
Email: Eurobond@nornik.ru
Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20
ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
|ISIN:
|US55315J1025
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|MNOD
|LEI Code:
|253400JPTEEW143W3E47
|Sequence No.:
|180584
|EQS News ID:
|1417965
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
