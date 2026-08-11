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WKN: A0BLUG / ISIN: HK1208013172

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11.08.2026 15:36:46

MMG H1 Profit More Than Doubles; Backs Annual Production Outlook; No Interim Dividend- Update

(RTTNews) - MMG Limited (OMS1.F), a mining company, on Tuesday reported significantly higher first-half profit, stronger realised commodity prices and solid operational performance across its portfolio. The company maintained its 2026 production guidance and said it would not pay an interim dividend.

Net profit attributable to equity holders more than doubled to $897.2 million, or $0.0714 per share, from $340.0 million, or $0.0280 per share, a year earlier.

EBITDA increased 77% to $2.727 billion, while EBIT rose 106% to $2.177 billion.

Revenue grew 61.2% to $4.540 billion from $2.817 billion in the prior-year period.

MMG achieved its highest first-half copper production since 2018, producing 266,541 tonnes in the first half of 2026. Zinc production totalled 105,801 tonnes, while gold and silver production reached 60,296 ounces and 6.3 million ounces, respectively.

For 2026, MMG maintained its production guidance of 493,000-528,000 tonnes of copper and 215,000-235,000 tonnes of zinc.

The Board did not recommend an interim dividend for the period. MMG said its current strategic priorities include capital expenditure on production expansion projects and reducing debt to maintain a strong balance sheet, adding that the Board may consider dividends in the future based on the company's growth plans and operational, financial and business conditions.

In Hong Kong, MMG shares closed down 3.70% at HK$3.985 on Tuesday.

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