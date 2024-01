Mobb unveils vulnerability fixer for GitHub users

Application security company Mobb has released an automatic vulnerability fixer for GitHub users. The tool monitors GitHub pull requests and offers code fixes within software development workflows.Unveiled January 23, Mobb Fixer provides developers with code fixes for security alerts when code is committed in GitHub pull requests. Developers do not need to leave their code repository. Mobb’s remediation technology combines security research and traditional semantic analysis with generative AI to enhance code coverage. Fixes provided are accurate, trusted, and free from code ownership concerns, the company said.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel