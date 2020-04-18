Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties

JACKSON, Miss., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It's available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

The mobile testing site for Monday, April 20:

Bolivar County : Delta State University's Horace McCool Stadium, 1003 W. Sunflower Road, Cleveland

Mobile testing sites on Tuesday, April 21:

Yazoo County : Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15 th St., Yazoo City

Montgomery County : Winona Recreation and Parks, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona

Mobile testing sites on Wednesday, April 22:

Perry County : Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton

Claiborne County : Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include 85 people in Olive Branch, 25 in Clarksdale, 55 in Vicksburg, 49 in Greenwood, 61 in Meridian, 110 in Natchez, 57 in Carriere, 33 in Ripley, 59 in Moss Point, 18 in Raleigh, 25 in Eupora, 50 in Clinton, 25 in Tunica, 27 in Fayette, 28 in Houston, 17 in Lexington, 18 in Itta Bena and 38 in Woodville.

As of April 15, there had been 2,271 people tested at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triag e telehealth smartphone app by phone. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.

